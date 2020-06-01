Facebook and Red Cross launch #AfricaTogether amid Covid-19 crisis

Facebook and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are joining forces to launch #AfricaTogether. #AfricaTogether is a digital campaign and two-day festival on June 4th and 5th featuring artists from across the African continent to encourage continued vigilance against Covid-19. With more than 100 000 Covid-19 cases confirmed on the continent, #AfricaTogether combines musical and comedy performances with information from Covid-19 first responders and fact-checkers from across Africa. #AfricaTogether promises to have exciting festival with performances by artists such as Aramide, Ayo, Femi Kuti, Ferre Gola, Salatiel, Serge Beynaud, Patoranking, Youssou N’dour and much more. It will also have a digital awareness campaign with prevention messages developed with Red Cross and Red Crescent health experts and will target Facebook users in 48 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the 4th June in English. It will be hosted by the Nigerian popular actor and comedian Basketmouth and in French on the 5th June by the renowned media personality Claudy Siar.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis in that it can affect us all, and ignores borders, ethnicities, and religions. African communities so far have responded quickly, but the risk remains very real. If we all do our part, we will beat Covid-19. Music is a powerful uniting force and we hope that the #AfricaTogether festival will bring renewed hope and action against this dangerous disease,” said Mamadou Sow, a long-serving member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Adding her voice to the initiative, Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy, Facebook’s Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said: “The spike in the use of online tools during the Covid-19 pandemic shows the social usefulness of digital platforms in difficult times. We are seeing many incredible initiatives from artists bringing their communities together on Facebook Live. The #AfricaTogether campaign will enable people to learn more about fighting Covid-19, while enjoying entertainment from their favourite African performers. We will be spreading joy in a way that doesn’t spread the disease.”

To watch the live shows, viewers can tune in to the Facebook Africa page and Red Cross and Red Crescent Facebook pages. To register and learn more about the artist lineup and how to tune in, please visit the Facebook event pages in English and in French.

IOL TECH