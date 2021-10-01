Facebook app users can now create Instagram-like Reels

Facebook has launched Reels on the Facebook app for iOS and Android in the US. The short form videos and tools that are available on Instagram are now available on the Facebook app.

Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects and can be found in News Feed or in Groups. When viewing a reel on Facebook, the creator can be followed directly from the video and people can like and comment on it, or share the Reel. Facebook is testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their reels recommended on Facebook. A small number of Instagram creators will see an option to have their reel recommended on Facebook and the choice is in the control of the creator. A new bonus programme from Facebook will allow creators to earn money when people view their reels. The Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram.

The Reels Play bonus will initially be invite-only, beginning in the US and potentially expanding globally over time. Facebook will soon begin testing full-screen ads between reels to help small businesses and brands connect with people. Anyone can create a reel on Facebook. Simply create a reel from the top of Feed or while the user is watching a reel and either select video clips from camera roll or capture something new.