Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says App Store has ’unilateral control’ over apps

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has admitted Apple deserves to face scrutiny over it's control of apps.

The Facebook CEO was asked for his opinion on the antitrust backlash the tech giant is facing.

Appearing on HBO's 'Axios', he said: "Well I certainly think that they have the unilateral control of what gets on the phones in terms of apps.

"I think it's probably about 50% of Americans who have smart phones, and a lot more people around the world. I think there are more than a billion Apple devices. So I do think that there are questions that people should be looking into about that control of the App Store and whether that is enabling as robust of a competitive dynamic."