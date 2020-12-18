Facebook disables Messenger and Instagram features in Europe

The social networking platform is taking steps to make sure the services comply with a change in privacy rules, as messaging apps will full under EU regulations - the ePrivacy directive - from Monday. In response to this, Facebook has turned off a number of interactive options until it is certain it can re-add the extra features. As well as group chat polls, Messenger users will also have noticed that nicknames have been deactivated, while Instagram in Europe no longer supports the sharing of augmented-reality face filters in DMs. However, the company noted it won't be publishing a list of all features which have been suspended, because there are plans to quickly reinstate those which it believes can comply with the rules. In a statement, Facebook said: "We're still determining the best way to bring these features back.

"It takes time to rebuild products in a way that work seamlessly for people and also comply with new regulation."

It's not clear what pushed Facebook to remove the likes of stickers and polls, but BBC's technology reporter Chris Fox suggested the site could be playing it safe.

He said: "It is quite possible that Instagram and Messenger polls and selfie stickers did nothing to violate the new rules - but Facebook wants to play it safe and offer a stripped-back messaging service until it can add the extras back in.

"The ePrivacy directive is designed to limit what companies can do with your messages and the metadata - such as when they were sent - attached to them."