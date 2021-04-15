Facebook faces formal privacy probe into data leak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Stephanie Bodoni Facebook faces a formal probe by its main privacy regulator in the European Union following the leak of the personal data of more than half a billion users of the social media service. Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Wednesday opened an inquiry following media reports earlier this month showing "that a collated dataset of Facebook user personal data had been made available on the internet," the authority said in a statement. Having studied information and the responses it got from the tech firm, led the watchdog to the view "that one or more provisions" of the EU's data protection rules "may have been, and/or are being, infringed in relation to Facebook Users' personal data." Personal information on 533 million Facebook users reemerged on a hacker website in early April. The information included phone numbers and email addresses of users, the Irish regulator said in a statement earlier this month. Facebook has said the data is old and was already reported on in 2019.

Facebook press representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect in May 2018, paving the way for national authorities in the 27-nation bloc to levy fines on companies of as much as 4% of annual sales. Facebook is among a number of big U.S. tech giants that have set up an EU hub in Ireland.

According to the Irish agency's last annual report, the regulator has 27 open privacy probes targeting companies such as Apple Inc. and Google, nine of which focus on Facebook.

The probe will determine "whether Facebook Ireland has complied with its obligations, as data controller, in connection with the processing of personal data of its users by means of the Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Importer and Instagram Contact Importer features of its service," the regulator's statement said.

Bloomberg