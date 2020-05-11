Facebook gets website revamp: Here’s how to enable Dark Mode

Facebook will soon make the Dark Mode feature available to desktop users across the globe. Dark mode reduces screen glare in low light and makes the interface much easier on the eyes. It has lower brightness, contrast and vibrancy as well as minimises screen glare for use in low light, wherever you are. Facebook-owned WhatsApp also got the Dark Mode feature in March. In addition to the lighting, the content feed will have less space and panels on the side are much wider in Dark Mode. The interface is also less distracting, faster and better to use. There is a new Gaming tab at the top along with the Watch, Marketplace and Groups tabs. The new + sign on the top panel is to create a post, a life event, events, pages, groups and ads on Facebook. The Go Live option allows users to stream gameplay to followers.

The Dark Mode feature was announced at F8 conference in 2019.

Facebook started rolling out its Dark mode for desktop users in a phased manner in March and brought the Dark Mode to Facebook Messenger last month.

The sidebar on the left has the profile link, Covid-19 Information Centre page and Messenger chats which have all been redesigned. On the right corner is the Friends list.

The Dark Mode toggle also lets users switch to the greyscale look. Facebook said that pages will load faster and the desktop experience will be similar to using Facebook on mobile.

Here is how to enable Dark Mode on Facebook when the update has been rolled out to you:

On the top-right Settings dropdown menu, the option to switch to Dark Mode is visible.

Select the Activate Dark Mode option.

If you want to turn on the new design and enable dark mode immediately, here is how (if possible):

Click on abovementioned dropdown menu. Go to the end of the upper menu bar to pull up old Facebook’s settings menu.

Click “Switch to new Facebook.” Click the same down arrow and toggle dark mode from off to on.

IOL TECH