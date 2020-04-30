Facebook introduces 'care reactions' amid coronavirus crisis - here is how to get them

Facebook has introduced 'care reactions' to help people show others support against the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The social network enabled the reactions function in 2016, allowing users to thumbs up or express their love, laughter, sadness or anger at a post. As global lockdowns forced many people in their homes and away from loved ones, video calls and text messages has become the go-to for keeping in contact and receiving information. To bring more love and positivity in such a dark time, Facebook have decided to add two new reactions to respond to your friend's and family's posts. Facebook is launching two separate 'Care' reactions for Facebook and Messenger to enable users to share their love with others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One reaction is an emoji hugging a heart, which can be used for reacting to Facebook posts. The other is a pink and purple heart for reacting only on Messenger.

In a tweet, Alexandru Voica, the Tech Communications manager for Facebook in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said the care reactions can be used to show support for people during "this unprecedented time".

"We're launching new care reactions on @Facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis."

How to get the Hug Reaction on a Facebook Post

Find a Facebook post that you would like to 'care' for.

Hold down the 'Like' button underneath the post.

There will be six options representing different emotions.

Drag your finger to the one that looks like a face hugging a heart.

How to get the Heart Reaction on Messenger

Hold down on the message that you want to send the purple and pink heart reaction to.

As with the reactions on posts, all the different reactions will show again.

Click on the pink and purple heart reaction.

It's worth noting that the Care Reactions are currently being rolled out on Facebook accounts globally, so it will take a while for everyone to be able to use it. You could also update your Facebook app to check if they might appear.

