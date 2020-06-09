Facebook introduces Manage Activity to help get rid of embarrassing posts

Ever wondered how to bulk delete those old embarrassing posts on Facebook? Well, Facebook has launched a new feature called Manage Activity.

The new feature allows users to view and manage posts in bulk. Facebook will also offer filters to help users sort and find what they are looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

The new feature should come in handy for users who may want to clear up unwanted posts as it may ruin their reputation in the future. One good example would be of Miss South Africa entry hopeful Bianca Schoombee who has since withdrawn her entry from the competition based on old posts which surfaced recently and caused her a chance of winning the title of Miss S.A.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today. That’s why we’re launching Manage Activity to help you archive or trash old posts, all in one place.” Facebook said in a post.

The new feature gives users different options to remove a post from a timeline either by using Archive or using the Trash. The archive feature is for content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself. For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook.