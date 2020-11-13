Facebook joins forces with Loeries 2020 to support SA talent

Cape Town - For the fifth consecutive year, Facebook is sponsoring the Student Category at the Loeries in a bid to celebrate diverse and young creative talent. This includes the Loeries Student Instagram Challenge, which sees students tackle a real-world problem through the power of mobile creative. Young people in Africa and the Middle East were invited to create a mobile-first Instagram campaign for underage drinking in association with Aware.org – the Association for Alcohol Awareness and Responsibility. The winner of the Instagram Challenge will be announced during the Loeries broadcast of Creative Week showcasing the best creative minds, talent, and brands from across Africa and the Middle East. The Creative Week is expected to run from from 16 until 20 November. The discussions and debates will be shown across three channels: Loeries Presents, Loeries Conversations and Loeries Engage which include an interactive workshop with Instagram.

In celebration of Instagram’s 10th year anniversary, the Loeries will also play home to a virtual “House of Instagram” on 17 November. It is in this virtual house where key Instagram trends and innovation will be highlighted.

“We are really excited about how young people are using the mobile canvas, specifically Instagram, to create, innovate and, in keeping with the Loeries theme, #CreateChange,” says Elizma Nolte, Regional Marketing Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Facebook. “At a time that society is debating the dangers of underage drinking and promoting behaviour change, the Facebook and Instagram Stories ads we saw astonished us with their authenticity and raw power. We look forward to showcasing the winning campaign across Instagram in 2021. And, of course, celebrating 10 years of Instagram with the creative industry.”

Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loerie Awards highlighted the importance of the youth driving innovaton.

“The future of the world lies in the hands of young people and through encouraging them to deepen their curiosity and sharpen their problem-solving skills, we go a long way in improving creativity and innovation”.

The Instagram Challenge for Students winner will be announced on Wednesday, 16 November at 16h00. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.loeries.com/

