Facebook launches Africa’s first City Guide in Joburg, set to help local businesses

Cape Town - Popular social media network Facebook has on Tuesday launched its JoziPlug Community City Guide, the first city on the continent where Facebook is launching the global initiative. The JoziPlug is aimed at showcasing Johannesburg’s hidden gems to visitors and members of the local community while also supporting small businesses with their economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since March 2020 and the start of lockdown, more than 1.5 million people became new members of a group related to the city of Johannesburg. The guide compiles the best tips and recommendations to some of the city's local attractions, known and unknown through the eyes of these locals. The Johannesburg edition of the initiative has been compiled and co-created by local Facebook Groups featuring unique and inspiring content about the city. The JoziPlug consists of eight chapters, focusing on African Cuisine restaurants, cocktail bars, markets, parks, galleries, historic sites and buildings, as well as small businesses in the fashion and accommodation industry.

“Johannesburg, the city of many names - is a fascinating city of diverse cultures and many facets. We’re excited to have had this opportunity to work closely with the Department of Tourism, Facebook groups and local contributors to profile Johannesburg’s evocative art and fashion, culinary delights, historical sites and many more.” says Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Head of Public Policy ,Facebook Southern Africa. “3 million South Africans are connected to a Facebook Group related to Johannesburg. What all these groups and local contributors who compiled the JoziPlug Guide have in common, is their unconditional love for their city.

Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane adds: “It gives me great pleasure that we are collaborating with Facebook to encourage South Africans to travel locally and safely during this time. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will grow over the years to showcase more of our South African cities and our vibrant offerings for both local and international tourists.”

The JoziPlug city guide can be found online and as a free download on the cityguides.fb.com website.

The print edition of the guide will be available at some of the local attractions, including Sakhumzi, Home of the Bean, Yeoville Dinner Club and Flair Vintage.

IOL TECH