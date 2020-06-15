Facebook launches 'My Digital World' to address literacy needs in Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook on Monday announced the launch of 'My Digital World', a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the exciting world of all things digital.

My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook joined forces with Co-Creation Hub and Junior Achievement Nigeria for the Safe Online programme, a 12-week after school workshop which was designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of online safety and digital literacy.

Over the years, Facebook trained thousands of people on digital literacy skills and is this year preparing to train close to 20 000 participants across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire and Ethiopia on responsible and beneficial usage of the digital platforms.

“We remain committed to equipping young people and the general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with the vital digital skills needed to navigate the digital world, especially during these challenging times of Covid-19. Never has it been more important to invest in, and train communities and the next generation of leaders to better understand and utilise the power of digital tools to take full advantage of what the internet has to offer,” said Phil Oduor, Policy Programs Manager for Economic Impact and Digital Literacy at Facebook.