Facebook Messenger Expands Screen Sharing to iOS and Android

Facebook is expanding its screen sharing feature for Messenger on mobile devices. The new feature will allow users to share their phone or tablet screens in one on one calls and group chats via Messenger Rooms. Screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen, so you can virtually share anything with your friends. Whether you want to share memories from your camera roll, do some online shopping, or co-browse social media. Screen sharing makes it easy to stay connected with your loved ones, especially during these trying times “We know people are trying to stay connected more than ever and screen sharing is the latest feature we’re rolling out to bring people closer together,” said Facebook in a post. In addition to screen sharing on mobile devices and web, screen sharing is also available in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on web and desktop. Facebook says it will also be expanding the feature for up to 50 people in Rooms.

“We will soon add the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms and expand the number of people you can share your screen with up to 50 within Messenger Rooms. With these new controls, Room creators will be able to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or make the feature available to all participants when creating a room and during the call,” said the post.

Here’s how you can share your screen during a call:

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to reveal the call options.

Then click ‘share your screen’

Start sharing your then click on ‘start broadcast’ and you good to go.

To have access to the new feature users must have the latest version of Messenger installed and the update is available both on iOS and Android.

IOL TECH