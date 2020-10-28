Facebook purges thousands more accounts and pages related to QAnon

San Francisco - Facebook has removed about 1,700 Pages, 5,600 Groups and about 18,700 Instagram accounts representing far-right conspiracy theory group QAnon.

In August, Facebook expanded its dangerous individuals and organizations policy to address militarised social movements and violence-inducing conspiracy networks, such as QAnon.

"Since then, we've identified over 600 militarised social movements, removing about 2,400 Pages, 14,200 Groups and about 1,300 Instagram accounts they maintained," Facebook said in an update on Tuesday.

The social network said earlier this month to remove any Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content.

"We are continuing to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarized social movements, and removing more Groups, Pages and Instagram accounts tied to QAnon," the company said.