Facebook to launch website hosting service

The social media network looks set to compete with the likes of Wix and GoDaddy with their own Facebook Hosting Services, which they plan to rollout in the "coming months".

Facebook said in a blog post: “Businesses have varying technology needs and want choice in the companies they work with to host and manage customer communications, particularly with remote work increasing.

“Which is why over the coming months, we plan to expand our partnerships with business solution providers we've worked with over the last two years. We will also provide a new option for businesses to manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer.”

Little else is known about the services.

However, Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch, that the hosting service will be free for businesses.