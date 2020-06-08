Facebook tool for transferring media to Google Photos goes global

Social media giant Facebook has announced that its Google Photo transfer tool is now available globally. The transfer tool was initially released in the US and Canada in April.

The new tool allows users to create copies of their photos and videos on their Facebook account and transfer them to a linked Google Photos account. Facebook believes if users can share data with one service, then they should be able to move it to another, as it will give people control and choice while it will also encourage innovation.

“Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos,” said the company in a post.

The company also stated that they have made privacy and security their top priority, so all data transfers will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is being initiated.

Here’s how the new tool works: