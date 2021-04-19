Facebook, Twitter and Snap join White House Covid-19 vaccine campaign

San Francisco - Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Snap have joined the US government's promotional campaign for vaccine eligibility, according to a media report.

The White House through its Covid vaccination campaign aims to address vaccine hesitancy. Earlier, it had set a date of May 1 for states to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults, but later it was preponed to April 19, the Verge quoted Axios as saying on Sunday.

Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, will do video clips on Snapchat, while Facebook and Twitter will send out push alerts to notify users that they're eligible to receive the vaccine, the report said.

"We can confirm that Snap has been in touch with the White House regarding efforts to spread awareness of vaccine eligibility among Snapchatters, building on our continued efforts to support our community during the Covid-19 pandemic," a Snap spokesperson was quoted as saying to The Verge.

Similarly, Twitter said it is "working in partnership with the White House to elevate authoritative information in regard to Covid-19," The Verge reported.