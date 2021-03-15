Facebook wants to pair AR glasses with neural wristbands
Facebook is looking into pairing its AR glasses with neural wristbands.
The company's Reality Labs has opened up on the company's future plans after the upcoming release of its first smart glasses later this year.
In a blog post, the company has explained its hopes for AR glasses working with a soft wristband to measure hand and finger movements with haptic feedback.
Facebook noted: "While the fusion of contextually-aware AI with ultra-low-friction input has tremendous potential, important challenges remain — like how to pack the technology into a comfortable, all-day wearable form factor and how to provide the rich haptic feedback needed to manipulate virtual objects.
"Haptics also let the system communicate back to the user (think about the vibration of a mobile phone).
"To address these challenges, we need soft, all-day wearable systems.
"In addition to their deep work across ultra-low-friction input and contextualized AI, Keller’s team is leveraging soft, wearable electronics — devices worn close to or on the skin’s surface where they detect and transmit data — to develop a wide range of technologies that can be comfortably worn all day on the hand and wrist, and that will give us a much richer bi-directional path for communication. These include EMG sensors and wristbands.
BANG ShowBiz Tech