Facebook wants to pair AR glasses with neural wristbands

Facebook is looking into pairing its AR glasses with neural wristbands.

The company's Reality Labs has opened up on the company's future plans after the upcoming release of its first smart glasses later this year.

In a blog post, the company has explained its hopes for AR glasses working with a soft wristband to measure hand and finger movements with haptic feedback.

Facebook noted: "While the fusion of contextually-aware AI with ultra-low-friction input has tremendous potential, important challenges remain — like how to pack the technology into a comfortable, all-day wearable form factor and how to provide the rich haptic feedback needed to manipulate virtual objects.

"Haptics also let the system communicate back to the user (think about the vibration of a mobile phone).