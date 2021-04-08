Fast Company to celebrate SA’s most innovative companies that kept nation going during hard lockdown

In 2020, the world experienced a disruption of epic proportions that changed almost everything in our society. Despite this great reset, innovative South African companies adopted the use of technology to keep themselves afloat. To recognise these great innovations, Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies event is back and going virtual. The event will present virtual awards ceremony to recognize innovation and innovators in South Africa, and review how these companies dealt with COVID-19 disruption and skills challenges. We are excited to welcome to the event the founder of the Discovery Group, Adrian Gore, who will share the story of the latest innovation from Discovery, the Discovery Bank. Not only is Discovery helping their clients manage their health, but now, they are helping them manage their money too.

Discovery Bank’s shared value banking model considers individual financial behaviours and assist them to be financially healthy.

In turn, through the AI-powered Vitality Money programme, clients get rewarded for managing their money well.

The Summit will also feature the chairperson of the Silicon Cape, Dr Sumarie Roodt, who will talk about developing innovation eco-systems that enable businesses to thrive.

This year’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is proudly sponsored by AYO Technology Solutions, South Africa’s largest listed ICT investment group.

With an incredible list of nominated companies as well as an esteemed guest and judges lineup, this year’s MIC event is set to be packed with valuable insights, inspiration, and of course, cutting-edge innovation.

WHEN: Wednesday, 14 April 2021

TIME: 7pm SAST

Click HERE to register and secure your spot.

