Free online workout classes during coronavirus lockdown

As the lockdown continues, many people’s health and fitness have taken the back seat as they cannot go to gym. However, there are alternatives. Working out at home has never been easier as websites are offering free live streams of workouts to help you keep healthy and fit throughout the lockdown. 305 Fitness The name already speaks for itself - keep fit with 305 Fitness at no cost. This studio is bringing fitness to your home with live classes twice a day on their YouTube page. You can find the workouts on 305’s YouTube page. Dance With Debbie Allen

You can also break a sweat in your living room with world-renowned choreographer, Debbie Allen. She is offering free online dance classes via Instagram Live.

Check out @TheRealDebbieAllen Instagram page for upcoming live sessions.

SWEAT By Seek Discomfort

You don’t have to own heavy gym equipment to participate in SWEAT. SWEAT offers online workouts to try at the comfort of your own home. Join the team as they break a sweat every single day to help you keep your body fit and healthy.

SWEAT by Seek Discomfort launched a free tool that is full of workout videos from local gyms and studios. No equipment is needed to participate.

Click the link and break a sweat.

CorePower Yoga

This studio is giving people free access to its on-demand streaming service. This includes a variety of pre-recorded flows and new classes are put up each week.

With no access to fast foods and these fitness apps and websites now offering free classes, we have absolutely no reason not to stay in peak physical condition throughout the lockdown.

