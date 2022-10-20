Game-changing new features to blitz WhatsApp efficiency

Johannesburg - A host of new features are set to change how users conduct business or everyday work on WhatsApp. Among the new tweaks expected to make their way to the Meta-owned instant messenger are:

– The ability to edit sent messages. – Functionality to forward media and, more especially, links with new captions. – Creating shareable links for video or voice calling that anyone on the platform can use.

Editing Messages According to tests done into the new editing functionality by independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo, users will have 15 minutes to edit a message once sent, which is then expected to label it as “Edited”. “The label Edited will show up when a message has been edited. In addition, we can finally reveal that WhatsApp will give you exactly 15 minutes to edit a message,” WABetaInfo reported.

“As happens with deleted messages for everyone, WhatsApp may not ensure that your message will really be edited if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain amount of time.” The edit feature is yet to appear on the instant messenger but is expected to roll out to beta testers of the app in the coming weeks. Media Captions

Since it included website previews for links in WhatsApp messages, the platform has not allowed users to edit the accompanying text of a URL. Doing so often rendered the link useless. However, the platform is expected to roll out a feature allowing users to edit the caption of the website preview without the URL or damaging the link. The functionality is also expected to make its way to forwarded media like gifs, videos and images, which previously only allowed forwarding such media without a caption.

Calling Links With a plethora of instant messaging apps and business video calling tools available, WhatsApp has evidently made attempts to streamline calling on the platform to increase productivity. WhatsApp users will soon be able to share links for both video and voicecalls, which means any other users will be able to join the call, whether they are a contact of the sender or not.

The feature is expected to become useful for businesses when sharing a call link, much like for Zoom and Google Meet. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased a similar feature for its sister platform - Facebook, and later removed it. “Mark Zuckerberg has previously announced this feature on Facebook, but due to some unknown reasons, it has been disabled for all users on Android and iOS. Finally, it is available again, and more users that install one of the latest versions of WhatsApp from TestFlight or the app stores can create a call link,” WABetaInfo said in an update.

“When you create a link for a call, you can choose the type of call (voice or video), and the call is automatically converted to a group call when more than two people join the call,” the WhatsApp blog added. “In addition, calls created by using a link are still end-to-end encryption, so people that didn't join the call cannot listen to its content.” It is, however, important to know that users should always share the link to join a call, only with trusted users, since the sender’s phone number will be visible to all who enter the call.