Gmail down: Users report being unable to send emails, attach files or log in

Cape Town - Users around the world have reported being unable to attach files, send email or even log in to Gmail. It has also been reported that Google Drive has been unable to upload files, download files or share them. Google has confirmed that there are intermittent issues with Gmail and are working on the problem. They will be providing more details shortly. According to DownDetector, shows that the problem is common in India, Australia, Japan, South Africa and many other parts of the world. The first problems in South Africa were reported since about 6:30 on Thursday morning. At 8:35, South Africa has reported nearly 400 problems with Gmail.

Google has also confirmed the outage on its status page.

According to Google’s status page, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet and Google Voice have all been affected.

This is the fourth time this year that widespread issues with Gmail have been reported. In July, users reported not being able to log into their Gmail accounts.

Gmail Twitter account has been bombarded with queries on the matter and they have not released a statement. They have directed users to the Google help page that said the following:

If you see a "temporary error (502)" message when you log in to Gmail, your email is temporarily unavailable. This error usually resolves quickly, so please wait and try logging in again. Even if you can't log in temporarily, your email and personal information are safe.

If you see the following error or other errors, follow the steps below to resolve the issue.

"Invalid request: The request issued by the client is malformed or the request is invalid."

"Error" (602, 500, 102, 009, 103)

