Gmail redesigns the iconic envelope

From the iconic red and white envelope to a new colourful logo that looks like the letter M made out of four colours blue, red, green, and a dash of yellow. Google is replacing the Gmail logo with the colours that are used in all Google platforms such as Google Maps, Google Photos, Chrome, and other Google products.

Google has also rebranded and redesigned all of its suite office apps logos to match the new Gmail design. The new logos are part of a broader upgrade of Google’s G Suite software, which has now been rebranded to Google Workspace.

According to Fast Company, Google considered losing the trademark Gmail ‘M’ at one point and even thought about moving away from the traditional Gmail red but found people reacted negatively to both of those changes. They discovered the logo’s long-standing envelope element was not as critical to the design as they had anticipated, which allowed the team to experiment with keeping the M and adding Google’s traditional colour palette.

“We’re not trying to move away from being Gmail. That’s critical, where we landed, yeah, it feels different and fresh and more modern, but I can still tell it’s Gmail,” said Margaret Cyphers, the creative director at Google.

For the most part, the new Gmail logo still feels red, with a small touch of other iconic Google’s colours forming a shape of the letter M. If you place all the logos next to each other they seemingly blend well together.