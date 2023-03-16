Google announces AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more

With the new AI features, users will be able to draft, reply, summarise and prioritise their Gmail.

Google has announced new generative AI features for its Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Chat.

In Docs, they will get to brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite, while in Slides, they will get to bring their creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video.

In Sheets, users will be able to go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation, while in Meet, they will be able to generate new backgrounds and capture notes.

In Chat, the new AI features will enable workflows for getting things done.