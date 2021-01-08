Google browser changes to be investigated by UK's competition watchdog

London - UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser, following concerns it would curb rival digital advertising.

The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advertising spend to become even more concentrated on the ecosystem of Alphabet's Google at the expense of its competitors, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

Google has said the technology, referred to as the 'Privacy Sandbox' project, will allow people to receive relevant ads, helping to sustain the current advertising model without tracking users on an individual level.

"As the CMA found in its recent market study, Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals will potentially have a very significant impact on publishers like newspapers, and the digital advertising market," CMA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Coscelli said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.