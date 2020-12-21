Google Camera Go gets HDR mode

New Delhi - Google Camera Go app has received a dedicated High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode for enhanced photography on low-end Android Go-supported devices.

The new mode will increase the dynamic range of a given image and will also enhance the overall output of the images with more details.

"Camera Go keeps getting better. We're bringing HDR to more #Android devices, allowing you to capture photos with crisper details and richer colour at any time of day," the company said in a tweet recently.

Android Go Edition is a stripped-down version of the regular Android operating system for entry-level smartphones. It is designed for devices with 2GB or lower RAM.

Google, back in October, announced that it is working on the HDR mode for the Camera Go app when it added the Night mode to the app.