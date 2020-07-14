Google dark mode theme is now available on Docs, Sheets and Slides for Android devices

Tech giant Google has rolled out a dark mode for three of its apps Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android devices. Not only is using dark mode on your device good on your eyes, but it also saves battery life.

After promising to deliver dark mode to all of its first-party apps the previous year, Google has slowly added dark mode to a number of apps ever since including the Google app, Gmail, and Google Calendar. In recent years, dark mode has been a popular addition to android and iOS apps.

Google says that the apps will automatically use your system theme, in other words, if your device already has a dark mode theme enabled, you will not have to enable it manually in these apps. However, if you have mistakenly disabled the feature here’s how you can manually switch it back to a dark mode:

Open Sheets, Docs, or Slides and then tap on the menu button in the top-left corner. It's the icon with three lines.

Tap Settings from the list of options.