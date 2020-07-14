Google dark mode theme is now available on Docs, Sheets and Slides for Android devices
Tech giant Google has rolled out a dark mode for three of its apps Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android devices. Not only is using dark mode on your device good on your eyes, but it also saves battery life.
After promising to deliver dark mode to all of its first-party apps the previous year, Google has slowly added dark mode to a number of apps ever since including the Google app, Gmail, and Google Calendar. In recent years, dark mode has been a popular addition to android and iOS apps.
Google says that the apps will automatically use your system theme, in other words, if your device already has a dark mode theme enabled, you will not have to enable it manually in these apps. However, if you have mistakenly disabled the feature here’s how you can manually switch it back to a dark mode:
Open Sheets, Docs, or Slides and then tap on the menu button in the top-left corner. It's the icon with three lines.
Tap Settings from the list of options.
Select Choose Theme.
Finally, select the Dark, Light, or System default.
Google has also added a preview toggle for users who are still not sure about the dark mode theme and would still like to see how a document looks in a traditional light mode and here’s a quick guide to doing that.
When viewing a file in Docs or Sheets, tap on the More button with three dots, then select View in light theme. The app will quickly change the preview theme, letting you verify if everything looks as it should without forcing you to change the apps' settings.
IOL TECH