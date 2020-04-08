Google Doodle honours frontline workers

As the world continues to battle with the coronavirus pandemic and governments use its resources to ensure people are not exposed to the virus, many countries have implemented a lockdown hoping that it will slow down the rate of infections. Yet, our essential workers selflessly go about their lives, offering aid to those who are infected and helping maintain a sense of order while the rest of us stay in our homes. Google is honoring those unsung heroes this week with a series of appreciation Doodles. Google Doodles are usually reserved for events like the Olympics, notable people, events, holidays and World Cup Soccer. Google also donated $800 million to the World Health Organisation and global government agencies in ad grants to share information on how to battle the spread of the virus, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. The tech company has used its Doodles to remind us of the fallen heroes, the ones who acted selflessly to help fight the pandemic and the ones who are still continuing with the fight.

In a Twitter statement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google will continue to honour them.

"Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic."

The series of Doodles debuted on Monday with public health workers and scientific researchers who always work hard to help out the community and creating vaccines. On Tuesday, doodles honoured doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who put in hours of work in stressful situations helping those who are in need.

On Wednesday, it’s all about firefighters and police officers who go out every day, responding to emergency situations, putting their lives at risk every time they respond to a call.

Most of the time these essential workers go without being recognised in their field of work until we need them, but thanks to Google Doodles for the next coming days the spotlight will be on them, and we say thank for being our frontline fighters.

