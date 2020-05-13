Google Duo to soon support group calls with up to 32 people

As lockdowns around the world continue, millions are looking for new and exciting ways to communicate with loved ones. As we wonder which video call app is most suited for our virtual meet-ups, companies are battling it out to be the go-to video call app in these difficult times. Facebook has recently launched a new service, Messenger Rooms, that allows up to 50 people to video call. Google made its business and education video call app Google Meet free for everyone to make calls with up to 100 people at the same time. WhatsApp has doubled its previous limit from four to eight simultaneous callers.



Video call app Zoom and party game-packed Houseparty saw surges in demand during the early days of the lockdown.

Google's Chrome has entered the fray and will now allow users to be able to kickstart video calls inside Google Duo from their browser.

Google has confirmed to Android Police that the company is working on rolling out support for up to 32 participants in Duo calls.

The maximum number of call participants was increased from 8 to 12 in March this year. Google said last month that it was working on a higher limit, though the exact count was unknown at the time.



When these updates are fully rolled out, Google Duo will makes for a great alternative to Zoom, Skype, and other similar services.

In email promotions that the company sent out, Google emphasised that there will be 'end-to-end encryptions' to keep conversations private. There is also the feature that enables users to take a picture of any moment in the video call and for a little bit of fun, there will be new AR effects in Duo calls that will change based on facial expressions.

