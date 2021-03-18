Google expands real-time caption feature to make web more accessible for deaf community

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Google will be expanding its real-time caption feature to Chrome browser on desktop, making the web more accessible for the differently-abled. According to a XDA Developers report, the Live Caption feature is finally going live for users on the stable Chrome 89. “We can confirm the Live Caption feature now appears in Settings > Advanced > Accessibility. If you’re on Chrome 89 and aren't seeing the Live Caption toggle, restarting Chrome should do the trick,” the report said. Google introduced live captions in English last year. In December last year, it announced Live Caption support in its video collaboration app Meet for four additional languages -- French, German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Spain and Latin America). Speech-to-text technology is used to provide live captions in meetings which helps participants who may be deaf or hard of hearing to stay engaged during the meetings.

This is how to use it on your device:

To turn on Live Caption, press the volume button.

Under the volume controls, tap Live Caption Live Caption Subtitles.

When Live Caption is turned on, captions will appear for speech in media playing on your device.

On Pixel phones, captions also appear during calls. The person on the other end of the call is notified with a voice announcement that captions are on.

It is worth noting that all captions are processed locally, never stored and never leave your device. To move the caption box, touch and hold, then drag up or down.

To hide captions and turn off Live Caption, simply drag the caption box off the bottom of your screen.

If you want to expand or contract the caption box, double-tap. This however is not available during calls.

IOL TECH