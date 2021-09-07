Google Fit passes 100 million installs on Android

Health-tracking platform Google Fit app has just crossed 100 million installs on the Android platform since its debut. The app was originally launched in 2014 as a simple way to track steps, heart rate and workouts, reports 9To5Google.

In 2018, the app received a complete overhaul which allowed it to collect more data. According to Android Police, Google Fit is celebrating the 100 million downloads milestone on the Play Store about two years after reaching 50 million. The tech giant has added some impressive features over the years.

Along with the basics such as tracking workouts, steps and heart rate via wearables, the company recently introduced an option to measure heart rate and respiratory rate using your Pixel phone’s camera. In June, Google launched a new feature called Paced Walking that will help users to meet their walk goals with an audio beat for them to fall in step with. Available on Google Fit, the Paced Walking feature will help users find a preferred walking speed – a pace that feels natural – and picking up that pace has health benefits similar to riding a bicycle.