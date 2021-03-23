Google fixes crashing issues with apps on Android devices

New Delhi - Google on Tuesday said it has resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for users globally including in India.

"We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, some Android users faced crashing issues with apps on their Android devices, and Google said it was working on a fix.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," Google had said in an earlier update.

"Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app," the company advised.