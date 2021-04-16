Google goes global with vaccine-finding feature

San Francisco - Google on Thursday went international with tools designed to help people find Covid-19 vaccination locations, as the US internet titan ramps up efforts to fight the pandemic.

The internet titan also plans to launch a cloud-based "virtual agent" that people can use to schedule vaccination appointments or get information on the topic in some 28 languages using chat, text messages, or phone calls.

Google said it will provide 250,000 vaccine doses to "countries in need" along with adding the ability for people to find sites for the jab in Canada, Chile, France, India, Singapore and the United States.

"As we've learned throughout the pandemic, no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe," Google said.

"Getting vaccines to everyone around the world is a challenging, but necessary, undertaking."