Google honours Tokyo Olympics with ‘champion island games’ doodle

Cape Town – American multinational technology company and search engine giant Google has launched the Doodle champion island games on its iconic animated doodle, in honour of the Tokyo Olympics. A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of Google logo on its various homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures of particular countries.

According to India Today, the interactive mini-games, champion island games, are based on events that are scheduled to take place at the Olympics in the coming days. According to the gaming website Game Rant.com which delivers content written by gamers for gamers, this is the most impressive game to feature as a Google Doodle. Once you click on the actual Doodle you are presented with the following message:

“Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls — and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess.” The doodle, made with Tokyo’s STUDIO 4°C, takes players through sports such as table tennis, skateboarding, archery and rugby, according to the website ctvnews.ca. Just a click on the interactive 16-bit doodle will transport you straight back to the 90s with look and feel, not forgetting the iconic sounds.