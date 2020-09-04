Google Images is making it easier to license photo rights

Johannesburg - Google has launched an update to Google Images that is designed to make it easier to find the right images to use, as well as guidelines on how to license an image for your business or personal project.

For the past few years, Google has collaborated with the image licensing industry to raise awareness of licensing requirements for content found through Google Images.

Images with licensing information provided by the publisher or image creator will display a ‘licensable badge’ over the image. Once you click on the badged image you will be shown a link to the licencing details of the image.

If an image resides on a page that is not set up to let a user acquire it, for example (a portfolio, article, or gallery page), image licensors can link to a new URL from Google Images which will take the user directly to the page where they can purchase or license the image.

Users can also filter results to only return those images that include licensing information. Users can now select either the image that has Creative Commons licenses or those that have commercial or other licenses.