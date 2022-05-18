Google is facing legal action over using 1.6 million people's healthcare data 'without their knowledge or consent'

Google is facing legal action over using 1.6 million people NHS data “without their knowledge or consent”.

The internet giant is being sued after unlawfully using data given to the corporation’s artificial intelligence arm Deep Mind in 2015 from the Royal Free NHS Trust to use in testing a smartphone app, Streams.

The case is being brought against Google by Andrew Primsall in a High Court representative action and claims that Google and Deep Mind "obtained and used a substantial number of confidential medical records without patients' knowledge or consent,” according to Sky News.

In a statement, the claimant said: "I hope that this case can achieve a fair outcome and closure for the many patients whose confidential records were - without the patients' knowledge - obtained and used by these large tech companies."