Google 'must decide its own future in Australia'
Australia's competition watchdog says Google must decide its own future in the country.
The search engine has come into dispute with the Australian government in recent weeks amid a row about the country's new media code, but Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has insisted it's the tech giant's "call" as to whether it decides to leave the market or not.
Speaking on CNBC's 'Street Signs Asia', he explained: "It’s not what we want to happen. But obviously, at the end of the day, you’re just not going to be able to have a negotiation, have proper public policy, if you have to do whatever they want.
"If they then left the country, that would be very unfortunate but ultimately that’s got to be their call."
Meanwhile, Microsoft recently slammed Google's attitude towards the Australian search market.
The tech giant hit out at its rival, after it threatened to withdraw from the country.
Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft, said in a statement: "While other tech companies may sometimes threaten to leave Australia, Microsoft will never make such a threat.
"We appreciate what Australia has long meant for Microsoft's growth as a company, and we are committed to supporting the country's national security and economic success."
BANG ShowBiz Tech