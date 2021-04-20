Google new Chrome feature will let you create link to highlighted text on webpage

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new feature in Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted.

Google’s Chrome browser extension was launched last year and was at the time titled ‘Link to Text’ fragment. Now, the company has added the feature within Chrome itself.

Gone are the days when we copy the link from the address bar and send it to our friends with the intention of showing them a specific section of the article - only for them to read the whole text. According to a blog post from the company, Kayce Hawkins project manager at Google gave instructions on how this can be achieved.

"Visit a web page, highlight the text you want to create a link to, right-click, and select 'copy link to highlight'. A URL ending in a pound sign will be generated, which you can then share with others. When they open the link, they'll be sent to the specific highlighted section instead of the beginning of the page."

Google stated that the ''copy link to highlight'' feature was already out on desktop and on Android for some users. However, iOS users will have to wait a little longer as the company said it was “coming soon.”

Among other features that Google Chrome has added is ‘Mute notifications when presenting’. This feature will help users when especially they have to present or share their screen. You will now be able mute pesky notifications and once done presenting, you can unmute them.

IOL TECH