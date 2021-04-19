Google One is among world's first ioXt-certified apps

San Francisco - The Internet of Secure Things Alliance, an IoT security certification body (a.k.a. ioXt), has launched a new security certification for mobile apps and VPNs, with Google One among the first selected to participate.

ioXt already provides any web-connected product the option to apply for a stamp of approval, passing through all eight of the group's security principles.

Based on these same guidelines, more than 20 industry stakeholders, including Google, Amazon and mobile app security tester NowSecure, worked together to build a specific standard for mobile apps, reports Android Police.

With this new programme, any developer can now earn the group's badge for their software by complying with ioXt's eight steps, the report said.

Though this process can include any cloud-connected service, including social media, messaging and fitness apps, the focus so far seems to be on VPNs.