Google outage: Here are some alternative search engines and services

Cape Town - Imagine this scenario. You urgently need to search something but Google is having an outage and you need to look up the information as in yesterday.

For many South Africans and users around the world, this was reality. Thousands of users were unable to access Google services including search, Maps, YouTube, and Gmail on Wednesday night.

According to Downdetector.co.za, the problems were first reported at 19:21 and persisted until as late as 11pm.

Another Downtime tracker outage.report, indicated that other African countries were hit by the outage, namely Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria.

The problems seem to have been resolved.