Google redesigning Gmail to make it a productivity hub

Google has announced a major overhaul for Gmail that will expand the service beyond emails and become a productivity hub for workplace.

The new design shows four tabs at the bottom of a user's screen: Mail, Chat, Meet for video calling, and Rooms, CNET reported on Wednesday.

Rooms is similar to ‘Slack rooms' which lets people on the same team at work collaborate in real time.

"In Google's version, people can chat, swap files and edit Google Docs without switching tabs," the report mentioned.

"We’re also enhancing the collaboration features in Chat rooms by adding shared files and tasks, making rooms an even better solution for longer-term projects. With quick access to shared chat, important documents, and to-dos in one place, it’s easier for everyone in a group to stay on the same page. Plus, Chat lets you create rooms that include people outside your company, like contractors or consultants, so your group can be not only cross-functional but also cross-organizational."