Google renames business software package Workspace

By Paresh Dave

Alphabet Inc's <GOOGL.O> con Tuesday announced Google Workspace as the new name for its package of business tools including email and document editing, replacing the G Suite brand introduced in 2016.

The rebranding coincides with the launch of features that integrate the various services, such as the ability to have a video chat with co-workers display in a small box at the corner of a document-editing window.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated sales of online business tools and forced vendors like Google and Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> to refashion their offering in an effort to virtually mimic office routines, such as coffee breaks.

Google vice president Javier Soltero said the new name reflected that "work isn't happening in a physical space that's called an office anymore."