Google Search, Maps to label if medical centres provide abortions

San Francisco - In light of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strip federal abortion rights, tech giant Google is rolling out a change and it will now add labels to Search and Map listings for health-care facilities that provide abortions. According to TechCrunch, Google said that if it has received confirmation that a health-care facility provides abortions, the label for the centre will say “Provides abortions”.

In cases where Google does not have that confirmation, the label for relevant searches will say “Might not provide abortions”. The announcement came as US lawmakers have urged the tech giant to fix abortion searches that navigate people to fake clinics and crisis pregnancy centres that steer people away from abortions. The company said the change is rolling out as part of a series of improvements to how Google displays and labels search results for certain places in Search and Maps.

