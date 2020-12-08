Google should be more transparent on fake news, says EU

By Foo Yun Chee

Brussels - Alphabet unit Google needs to be more transparent about how it is fighting the spread of "fake news," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Monday after a video conference with the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

The spread of disinformation via the internet has triggered concerns worldwide, with governments and regulators trying to contain the problem especially with regards to elections, political advertising and the COVID19 pandemic.

"I called for introducing tools to enable more transparent and responsible advertising and for working with the wider ecosystem. I told Mr. Pichai that, if done right, such tools could contribute to reducing monetisation of disinformation," Jourova said in a statement after her talk with Pichai.

Jourova, who has previously criticised tech giants for making money out of the spread of fake news, last week launched her European Democracy Action Plan to counter disinformation, boost media freedom and promote free and fair elections.