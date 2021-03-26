Google testing Memory for Assistant to save everything

San Francisco - Google is testing an upgraded feature called Memory that will help its virtual Assistant save and find things like your to-do list, note app, reading list and Pinterest-like collection board, among others.

According to a report in 9to5Google, the feature is currently is being tested with Google employees.

Google describes "Memory" as an "easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place."

It allows you to save any screen content to Memory, including links to the original source when available.

It will also save objects, posters, or handwritten notes, thoughts and reminders.