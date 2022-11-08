Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Google to discontinue Street View app next year

FILE - Google advises users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023. FILE PHOTO: Edgar Su/Reuters

Published 38m ago

San Francisco – Google has announced plans to discontinue its dedicated Street View app on Android next year.

According to 9To5Google, the tech giant has prepared a number of shutdown messages for the Street View app.

In the notice, the company advises users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023.

“Street View App is going away and support will end March 21, 2023,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.

“To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps.”

Street View makes it simple to get a 360-degree view of almost any street, making it ideal for researching potential trip destinations or to just take a casual tour of the world from the comfort of home, the report said.

Earlier, with an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps brought back 'Street View' experience to India to help people navigate and explore places more visually and accurately.

The Indian government suspended the service more than a decade ago as it failed to secure required security clearances.

IANS

