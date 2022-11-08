Google to discontinue Street View app next year

According to 9To5Google, the tech giant has prepared a number of shutdown messages for the Street View app.

San Francisco – Google has announced plans to discontinue its dedicated Street View app on Android next year.

In the notice, the company advises users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023.

“Street View App is going away and support will end March 21, 2023,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.

“To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps.”