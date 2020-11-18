Google to fix new Chrome version for Apple Macs with M1 chip after hitting a ’snag’

San Francisco - After experiencing a snag on Apple Mac devices with M1 silicon chip, Google was set to roll out a compatible version of Chrome for new macOS products on Wednesday.

Google rolled out the new Chrome version on Tuesday but it crashed unexpectedly on new Mac devices with Apple silicon chips.

"We hit a bit of a snag with our rollout of the M1-native build of Chrome, so to keep our users in a good place, we paused that rollout and will pick it up again tomorrow. If you already have the M1 build, we have a workaround," Mark Chang, a Chrome product manager, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Google earlier said that it updated the Chrome download page to include a new version of Chrome optimized for new macOS devices featuring an Apple processor.

"We've discovered that the version of Chrome made available for download today may crash unexpectedly.