Google to open first retail store in New York

Google will be opening its first physical retail store in New York this year.

At the Google Store, customers will be able to browse and buy products made by the tech company, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks. Customers can also shop online at GoogleStore.com and then pick up their orders at the Google store.

In the store, visitors will be able to experience how Google products and services work together. There will also be people to provide services such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations. Google will also be offering how-to workshops throughout the year.

Due to opening their doors in the time of the pandemic masks, hand sanitising and social distancing will be required in the Google Store and the store will be cleaned multiple times a day. The number of guests inside will be limited to ensure customers feel safe during their shopping experience, and easy pick-up options will also be available.

The New York Google Store, which will be based in Chelsea, will be part of the company’s urban campus in the Chelsea neighbourhood, which is home to many of Google’s New York City employees. Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and it views the retail store as a natural extension of its commitment to the city.

Google vice president: direct channels & membership Jason Rosenthal said, “The new Google Store is an important next step in our hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google, wherever and whenever people need it. We look forward to meeting many of our customers and hearing their feedback on the store, so we can continue to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience.”.

IOL TECH