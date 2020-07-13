Google to restrict advertising of tracking technology, spyware
Google is changing its policies next month to restrict advertising for spyware and other unauthorized tracking technology.
The change "will prohibit the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization," according to the company.
The policy will prohibit advertisement of spyware and malware "that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history," according to Google. It will also ban ads for "GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent" and of cameras or recorders "marketed with the express purpose of spying."
The new policy will be implemented globally on Aug. 11, and the accounts of advertisers that violate it will be suspended, according to Google.
"The updated policy will prohibit the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization. This policy will apply globally and we will begin enforcing this policy update on August 11, 2020," continued Google in a post.
Google also listed examples of products and services that will be prohibited.
"Spyware and technology used for intimate partner surveillance including but not limited to spyware/malware that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history; GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent; promotion of surveillance equipment (cameras, audio recorders, dash cams, nanny cams) marketed with the express purpose of spying.
"This does not include (a) private investigation services or (b) products or services designed for parents to track or monitor their underage children.
"Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account."
Bloomberg and IOL