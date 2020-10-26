Google to roll out dark mode on Chrome OS

San Francisco - Chrome OS is reportedly getting a dark mode which has been in high demand for its benefits on eye strain and general readability.

Spotted in Google's experimental Canary channel, Android Central reported that the Canary version of Chrome OS contains an experimental version of Chrome OS's dark mode.

"It may only be accessed via Google's "bleeding edge" developer mode of the browser, but that could indicate that it's being readied for a wider rollout soon," the report said on Sunday.

There are currently some bugs within the dark mode setting as it is still being tested.

Dark mode does seem to apply across the user interface and not just simply appear as darker backgrounds.