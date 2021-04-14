Google unveils $2bn data hub in Poland

Warsaw - US tech giant Google on Wednesday launched a new cloud data hub in Warsaw - its first in Central and Eastern Europe - with an investment of nearly $2.0 billion (1.7 billion euros).

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hailed the new hub saying it would ensure "better service from private and public entities" and strengthen security because the data would be stored in Poland.

"We hope that the new Google Cloud region will... help in recovery from the pandemic and will contribute to a thriving digital economy in Poland and the neighbouring countries," Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud's country manager, said in a statement.

US embassy charge d'affaires Bix Aliu said US companies have invested around $60 billion in Poland and Google "is adding close to $2 billion to that number by expanding cloud services".

Poland's economy last year went into recession for the first time since the fall of communism three decades ago because of the coronavirus crisis but it is expected to bounce back this year.